46,550 Shares in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth $758,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth $351,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.57. Archaea Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LFG shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archaea Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

