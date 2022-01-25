$5.20 EPS Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to post earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings of $3.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $25.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.72 to $25.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $33.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.65 to $37.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,989.00.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $48.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,368.40. The company had a trading volume of 449,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,846. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,653.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,768.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.