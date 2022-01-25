5,581 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Barclays began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.45.

Shares of TRU opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

