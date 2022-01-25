$582.89 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will post $582.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $495.71 million and the highest is $793.00 million. SM Energy reported sales of $320.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of SM traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 5.74.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,672,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after buying an additional 312,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after buying an additional 698,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after buying an additional 356,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.