$60.38 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post sales of $60.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $52.55 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $23.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 157%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $189.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.80 million to $203.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $270.48 million, with estimates ranging from $203.89 million to $346.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

RC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. 12,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 2,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 128.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

