$695.10 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report $695.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $692.10 million and the highest is $698.10 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $639.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BXP traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

