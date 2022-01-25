$7.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce $7.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.60 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $6.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $30.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.94 billion to $31.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.94 billion to $32.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $8.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $533.15. The company had a trading volume of 45,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,225. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $604.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.06. The company has a market capitalization of $220.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

