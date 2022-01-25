75,083 Shares in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,875,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,619 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 373.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,501,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,216,000 after purchasing an additional 358,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,147,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,156 shares during the period. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.