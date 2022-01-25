$787.68 Million in Sales Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to announce $787.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $863.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $735.00 million. Travel + Leisure reported sales of $645.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNL traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.92. 1,314,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,072. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

