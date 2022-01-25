$8.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will post sales of $8.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.83 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $34.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.12 billion to $34.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $37.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.90.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG stock opened at $216.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.