$82.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) to report sales of $82.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full-year sales of $247.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $272.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $292.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $358.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,711,644. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.43.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

