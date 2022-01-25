847 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Purchased by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 847 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Workday by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.43.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $247.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.62. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,751.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

