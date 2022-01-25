$919.97 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to announce $919.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $919.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $920.00 million. ResMed posted sales of $800.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.13.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total value of $651,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 90.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.52. The stock had a trading volume of 782,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,694. ResMed has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.