$933.32 Million in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to announce $933.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $918.42 million and the highest is $958.00 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $513.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,952,000 after buying an additional 2,340,592 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,103,000 after buying an additional 1,417,787 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,057,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,927. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.56%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

