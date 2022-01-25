98,440 Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,806 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,343,000 after acquiring an additional 310,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,084,000 after acquiring an additional 635,683 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Zynga’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.