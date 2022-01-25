Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,875,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,577,000 after buying an additional 191,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,754,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,043,000 after buying an additional 283,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,585,000 after purchasing an additional 673,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,614,000 after purchasing an additional 48,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $453,400. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 182.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 545.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

