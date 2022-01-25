Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 360 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $459,177,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after buying an additional 1,397,483 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,024,000 after buying an additional 867,401 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 499.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after buying an additional 556,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 498,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CZR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

