Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 144 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ROP shares. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $434.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $471.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

