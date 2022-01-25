Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys Shares of 1,168 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,821,728,000 after acquiring an additional 350,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,959,000 after acquiring an additional 312,597 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,536,000 after acquiring an additional 124,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,322,000 after acquiring an additional 217,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,220,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $42.32 and a 1-year high of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

