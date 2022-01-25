Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New $695,000 Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Loews by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Loews by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Loews by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of NYSE L opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.08%.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.