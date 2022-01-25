Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 7,790 Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $636,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.27.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

