Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,820 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 860,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 107.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after purchasing an additional 375,090 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $234.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

