Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,792 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,215 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 184,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 29,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 368,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.54%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.