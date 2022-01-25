ACoconut (AC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34,410.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $318,589.56 and approximately $34,410.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00028759 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

