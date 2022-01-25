Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after buying an additional 3,758,536 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after buying an additional 2,214,799 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average is $74.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

