Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AEIS. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

AEIS stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.19. 229,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,100. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $122.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,237,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after purchasing an additional 589,621 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 329,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,190,000 after purchasing an additional 93,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

