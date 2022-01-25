Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMCV. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of IMCV stock opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.76. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $70.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

