Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after acquiring an additional 254,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 332,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 4,798.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 104,028 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVBG. Barclays cut their price target on Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everbridge from $125.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.27.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.20. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

