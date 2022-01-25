Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

FXI opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.