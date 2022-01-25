Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 17,722 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,661,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 326,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 182,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 116,435 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGLE opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 122.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

