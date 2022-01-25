Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,432 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 45,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 317,856 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period.

BHK stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

