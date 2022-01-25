Advisory Research Inc. Buys 13,872 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lovesac by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Lovesac by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mary Fox sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $342,901.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $174,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,412 shares of company stock worth $23,814,570 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.29. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

