Advisory Research Inc. Has $20.01 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,503 shares during the quarter. FOX accounts for 1.3% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of FOX worth $20,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 347.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 2,771.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. 84,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,893. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

