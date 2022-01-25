Advisory Research Inc. Has $28.06 Million Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,154 shares during the period. SM Energy comprises about 1.8% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $28,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,672,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,211,000 after buying an additional 312,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 23.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after buying an additional 698,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 356,505 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

