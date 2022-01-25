Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 72.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE KB traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.