Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 267.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

