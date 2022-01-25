Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 173 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after buying an additional 2,284,043 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,756,000 after buying an additional 2,156,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,764. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.43 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

