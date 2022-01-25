Advisory Research Inc. Raises Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.04. 6,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,042. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.30. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.96 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

