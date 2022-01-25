Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Affimed stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $401.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.52. Affimed has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $11.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth $105,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

