Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $56.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.42.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,698,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,143,000 after acquiring an additional 320,078 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21. Aflac has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

