agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

NYSE:AGL opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $458.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that agilon health will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other agilon health news, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $81,429.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,156.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,923,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,785,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

