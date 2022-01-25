AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

AGNC stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

