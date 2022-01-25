Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,614 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $21,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $87,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

AEM opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.03%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

