Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.67.

AA stock opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $590,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

