Alerus Financial NA Buys 1,891 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

