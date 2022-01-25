Alerus Financial NA Sells 1,626 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Alerus Financial NA cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $112.79 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.69 and a twelve month high of $119.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average is $115.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.