Alerus Financial NA Sells 687 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,813,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,112,000 after purchasing an additional 205,717 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $239.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

