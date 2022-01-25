Algonquin Power & Utilities Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,139 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 957% compared to the average volume of 297 put options.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $62,654,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,967 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,363,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CSFB set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

