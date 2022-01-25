Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after buying an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.69.

ALGN opened at $474.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $610.84 and a 200-day moving average of $649.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.09 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

