Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,288,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKNG stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CBRE Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,507,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,191 shares of company stock worth $17,970,573 in the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

